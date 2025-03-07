Jazz vs. Raptors Predictions: Odds, expert picks, predictions, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 7

It’s Friday, March 7, and the Utah Jazz (15-47) and Toronto Raptors (20-42) are all set to square off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Jazz are currently 7-23 on the road with a point differential of -7, while the Raptors have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. This is the first of two meetings between Utah and Toronto.

Toronto has won two straight games beating Orlando by three combined points, while Utah lost the past three games and five of the previous six.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Jazz vs. Raptors live today

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Scotiabank Arena

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Jazz vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Jazz (+158), Raptors (-189)

Spread: Raptors -4.5

Over/Under: 230 points

That gives the Jazz an implied team point total of 114.13, and the Raptors 116.47.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Jazz vs. Raptors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Utah to cover +4.5 at Toronto:

“The Raptors are coming off two tough wins by three combined points to the Magic and this is the first of a back-to-back for the Raptors who host the Wizards tomorrow. The Jazz have lost competitive games in three of the past five losses and could hang around against a Toronto team that hasn’t been favored since Jan. 31 and lost that game to the Bulls.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Jazz & Raptors game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 230.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Jazz vs. Raptors on Friday

The Jazz have won 7 of their last 8 games against the Raptors

The Jazz’s last 4 road games have gone over the Total

The Raptors are 20-12 ATS at home this season

