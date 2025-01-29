Kings vs. 76ers prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, stats, and Best bets for January 29

It’s Wednesday, January 29, and the Sacramento Kings (24-22) and the Philadelphia 76ers (17-27) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

With rumors of Jimmy Butler’s return to Philly getting louder, the 76ers look to stay on point and earn their fourth straight win. They knocked off the Lakers last night, 118-104. Tyrese Maxey poured in 43 to pace the 76ers. The Kings are dealing with De’Aaron Fox trade rumors of their own as they continue their trek along the East Coast. The rumblings did not distract the star point guard in Monday’s win over Brooklyn. Fox scored 30 and handed out 7 assists in the 110-96 win.

The Kings are currently 11-10 on the road with a point differential of +2, while the 76ers have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Kings vs. 76ers today

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center City: Philadelphia, PA

Game odds for Kings vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Kings (-336), 76ers (+266)

Kings (-336), 76ers (+266) Spread: Kings -8

Kings -8 Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Kings an implied team point total of 115.58, and the 76ers 111.41.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Kings vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Kings & 76ers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Sacramento Kings on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Sacramento Kings on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +8.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +8. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 225.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Kings vs. 76ers on Wednesday

The 76ers’ last 3 versus the Kings have stayed UNDER the Total

The Kings are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 games on the road

The Kings have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

