Kings vs. Bucks prediction, odds, expert picks, recent trends and stats for January 14

It’s Tuesday, January 14, and the Sacramento Kings (20-19) and the Milwaukee Bucks (20-17) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Kings are currently 10-7 on the road with a point differential of +3, while the Bucks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Kings vs. Bucks today

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Game odds for Kings vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Kings (+120), Bucks (-143)

Kings (+120), Bucks (-143) Spread: Bucks -2.5

Bucks -2.5 Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Kings an implied team point total of 114.93, and the Bucks 116.24.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Kings vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) loves the Team Total market: Kings 1st Half Team Total OVER 57.5 (-110)

“The Kings are on a seven-game winning streak and 6-0 to start 2025, while the Bucks are 3-3 in the past six. I like the Kings on the ML (+110), but think the best bet is Sacramento to score 58-plus points in the first half. Both are top 11 in pace over the last six games and the Kings scored 57 or more first half points in four of the last six.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Kings & Bucks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Kings vs. Bucks on Tuesday

The Kings have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games

The Bucks’ last 3 home games have stayed UNDER the Total

The Kings are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a road underdog

