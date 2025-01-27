Kings vs. Nets prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, stats, and Best bets for January 27

It’s Monday, January 27, and the Sacramento Kings (23-22) and the Brooklyn Nets (14-32) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

After winning eight of their previous nine games, the Kings have lost two in a row. Most recently they were smacked Saturday by the Knicks, 143-120. Sacramento has allowed 275 points in the two losses. The Nets have lost six straight and have dropped to 12th in the Eastern Conference. They own the sixth-worst record in the NBA.

The Kings are currently 10-10 on the road with a point differential of +2, while the Nets are winless in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Kings vs. Nets live today

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming: YES

Game odds for Kings vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Kings (-476), Nets (+365)

Kings (-476), Nets (+365) Spread: Kings -10.5

Kings -10.5 Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Kings an implied team point total of 114.84, and the Nets 109.37.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Kings vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Kings & Nets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Sacramento Kings on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Sacramento Kings on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +10.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +10. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 221.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Kings vs. Nets on Monday

The Kings have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

The Kings’ last 3 road games against the Nets have stayed UNDER the Total

The Nets are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog

7 of the Nets’ last 8 home matchups against the Kings have stayed UNDER the Total

