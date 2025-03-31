Kings vs. Pacers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 31

It’s Monday, March 31, and the Sacramento Kings (36-38) and Indiana Pacers (43-31) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Kings are currently 17-19 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Pacers have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. The Pacers won the only meeting versus the Kings this season, 122-95 on December 22.

Sacramento and Indiana are both coming off blowout losses of 20 points or more. The Kings are 1-5 over the last six games, while the Pacers are 8-3 in the previous 11 contests and 6-2 over the past eight.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Kings vs. Pacers live today

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Kings vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Kings (+184), Pacers (-223)

Spread: Pacers -5.5

Over/Under: 235 points

That gives the Kings an implied team point total of 116.53, and the Pacers 119.4.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Kings vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Tyrese Haliburton to go Under 32.5 PRA:

“Tyrese Haliburton’s streak of 12 straight double-doubles was snapped over the last two contests and he’s averaged 23.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds against the Wizards and Thunder (31.0 PRA). While Indiana is back at home, they are coming off a two-game road trip and a 21-point loss. The Kings are in the final play-in spot for the West, so there is likely urgency on that side and a plan for Haliburton after following up a 20-point loss. I lean the Kings and Haliburton to go Under 32.5 PRA.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Kings & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 235.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Kings vs. Pacers on Monday

The Pacers are 8-2 in their last 10 home games

The Over is 39-35 in Kings’ games this season

The Pacers have covered in 8 of their 9 matchups against Western Conference Pacific Division teams this season

The Pacers have won 4 of their last 5 games

