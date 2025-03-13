Kings vs. Warriors Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for March 13

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Preview

The Sacramento Kings (33-31) and Golden State Warriors (37-28) are all set to square off from Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Warriors are scorching right now, winning five in a row and nine of their last 10. The addition of Jimmy Butler seems to be paying off. They have climbed to sixth in the West.

The Kings are currently 17-16 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Warriors have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Kings vs. Warriors live today



Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Chase Center

Chase Center City: San Francisco, CA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Kings vs. Warriors

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Kings (+221), Warriors (-274)

Spread: Warriors -7

Over/Under: 234 points

That gives the Kings an implied team point total of 115.91, and the Warriors 119.56.



Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Kings vs. Warriors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Warriors -7.5…

Thomas: “The market is starting to correct on the Warriors. I still think it’s a bit too low. I make this Warriors -8.5, so there’s still a bit of value if you’re looking for a bet.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Kings & Warriors game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Golden State Warriors on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Golden State Warriors on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +7.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 234.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Kings vs. Warriors on Thursday



The Warriors are on a 5-game win streak

7 of the Warriors’ last 9 matchups against Western Conference Pacific Division teams have gone over the Total

The Kings have covered in their last 5 road games

The Kings are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!



Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)