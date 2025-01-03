Knicks at Thunder Best bets: Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, and trends for January 3

It’s Friday, January 3, and the New York Knicks (24-10) and Oklahoma City Thunder (28-5) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The Knicks have won nine in a row. They drilled the Jazz on New Year’s Day 119-103 behind 31 points and 21 rebounds from Karl Anthony-Towns. The Thunder have won eight straight (13 straight if you dismiss the NBA Cup Final loss to Milwaukee). SGA scored 29 last night in a win at home against the Clippers.

The Knicks are currently 13-6 on the road with a point differential of +8, while the Thunder have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Knicks at Thunder today

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm EST

Site: Paycom Center

City: Oklahoma City, OK

Game odds for Knicks at Thunder

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: New York Knicks (+176), Oklahoma City Thunder (-213)

Spread: Thunder -5.5

Over/Under: 221.5 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 109.75, and the Thunder 112.62.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Knicks at Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the visitors in this contest: New York Knicks +5.5

“Trying to sell the top here on a Thunder team that may finally be a bit over-rated against a Knicks’ team that can pick apart their impressive defense.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Thunder game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at +5.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at +5.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 221.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks at Thunder on Friday

· The Thunder’s last 5 games versus the Knicks have gone OVER the Total

· The Knicks have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games

