Knicks vs 76ers – Game 1 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for May 4

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers meet in the Eastern Conference semifinals for a chance at the conference finals. New York beat Atlanta in six games, while Philadelphia came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat Boston in seven games.

Both New York and Philadelphia are on three-game winning streaks entering this series. The Knicks trailed 2-1 in the series before ripping off three straight wins, while the 76ers trailed 3-1 and won three consecutive.

All four of the Knicks’ wins have come by double digits in the playoffs, while there two losses came by a combined two points. The Knicks average the second-most points per game in the playoffs as a team (117.8) and have the third-best three-point percentage (38%). New York is led by Jalen Brunson (26.3) and Karl-Anthony Towns (18.7) averaging 45 points per game.

Joel Embiid returned in Game 4 of the first round and the 76ers are 3-1 since then. Embiid changed the course of the series versus Boston and his appearance adds a wrinkle or two to New York’s game plan. Embiid averages 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists over 36.5 minutes per game in four playoff games.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: 76ers vs. Knicks

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2026

Tuesday, May 2, 2026 Time: 8:10 PM EST

8:10 PM EST Site: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden City: New York, NY

New York, NY Network/Streaming: NBC Sports / Peacock

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Game Odds: 76ers vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Philadelphia 76ers (+240), New York Knicks (-298)

Philadelphia 76ers (+240), New York Knicks (-298) Spread: Knicks -7.5

Knicks -7.5 Total: 212.5 points

This game opened Knicks -8.5 with the Total set at 213.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Celtics vs. 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG VJ Edgecombe

SF Kelly Oubre Jr

PF Paul George

C Joel Embiid

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Josh Hart

SF Mikal Bridges

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury Report: Knicks vs. 76ers

New York Knicks

None

Philadelphia 76ers

None

Important stats, trends and insights: 76ers vs. Knicks

New York is 48-41 ATS and 48-41 to the Under this season

New York is 29-14 ATS at home, ranking first

New York is 23-20 to the Under at home

Philadelphia is 27-18 ATS as the road team

Philadelphia is 14-13 ATS and 11-16 on the ML as a road underdog

Philadelphia is 49-41 ATS

Philadelphia is 48-42 to the Under and 24-21 to the Under as the road team

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s Knicks and 76ers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers +7.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers +7.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 212.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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