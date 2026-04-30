Knicks vs Hawks NBA Playoffs Game 6 Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 30

The Knicks took Game 5, 126-97, to put themselves in the drivers seat of the series. New York is up 3-2 with the series back in Atlanta.

New York is in a close out position and coming off its best shooting effort of the series in Game 5. The Knicks shot 57% from the field and 42% from three with 48 rebounds to the Hawks’ 27. New York has won the last two games by 16 and 29 points. They are arguably playing the best ball in the series.

Atlanta looks to avoid a first round exit and what better place to do that than at home. The Hawks have lost by double digits in every loss this series and won by a combined two points in their two wins. Atlanta is 1-4 in their last five playoff home games.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Hawks vs. Knicks

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time: 7:10 PM EST

7:10 PM EST Site: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena City: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Network/Streaming: ESPN

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Game Odds: Hawks vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Atlanta Hawks (+124), New York Knicks (-148)

Atlanta Hawks (+124), New York Knicks (-148) Spread: Knicks -2.5

Knicks -2.5 Total: 213.5 points

This game opened Knicks -2 with the Total set at 213.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Hawks vs. Knicks

Atlanta Hawks

PG CJ McCollum

SG Nickeil Walker-Alexander

SF Dyson Daniels

PF Jalen Johnson

C Onyeka Okoungwu

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Josh Hart (questionable)

SF Mikal Bridges

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury Report: Hawks vs. Knicks

New York Knicks

Josh Hart (back) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 6

Atlanta Hawks

None

Important stats, trends and insights: Hawks vs. Knicks

Atlanta is 46-41 ATS this season and 22-21 ATS at home

Atlanta is 44-42 to the Over but 28-15 to the Under as the road team

Atlanta is 8-8 ATS as a home underdog and 8-8 on the total

New York is 47-41 ATS this season

New York is 16-27 ATS as the road team, ranking second-worst

New York is 48-40 to the Under and 28-15 to the Under as the road team

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Hawks and Knicks’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Hawks’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Hawks’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Hawks +2.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Hawks +2.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 213.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

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