Knicks vs Suns Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

Two teams headed in different directions collide when the Suns and Knicks play the second of a doubleheader on ESPN.

The Suns have lost four straight games to fall to 9-6 on the season. Phoneix’s blazing 9-2 start was a surprise for some, but injuries have derailed the Suns’ start. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are both out, while Jusuf Nurkic is day-to-day, so Devin Booker has had to take on quite the workload.

The Knicks are rolling with three straight wins and went above .500 this past weekend to reach 8-6. New York beat Brooklyn twice and Washington, so despite Phoenix’s four-game losing streak, this is a step up in competition. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have each led New York in scoring with at least 26 points during the Knicks winning streak.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Knicks @ Suns

● Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

● Time: 10:00 PM ET

● Site: FootPrint Center

● City: Phoenix, AZ

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Knicks @ Suns

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:

● Moneyline: New York Knicks (-200), Phoenix Suns (+165)

● Spread: New York -5

● Total: 222.5

Probable starting lineups for New York and Phoenix

· New York Knicks (8-6)

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Mikal Bridges

SF Josh Hart

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

· Phoenix Suns (9-6)

PG Tyus Jones

SG Ryan Dunn — Bradley Beal is out

SF Devin Booker

PF Oso Ighodaro — Kevin Durant is out

C Jusuf Nurkic is questionable -- Mason Plumlee is the backup

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Suns @ Knicks

Phoenix is 5-10 ATS this season, ranking 5th-worst in the NBA.

New York is 6-7-1 ATS this season and 6-6-1 ATS as a favorite.

On the road, New York is 3-4 ATS and 3-3 ATS as a road favorite.

Phoenix is an NBA-worst 1-6 ATS this season and 1-1 ATS as a home underdog.

The Suns are 9-6 to the Over this season and 4-3 to the Under at home.

The Knicks are 8-6 to the Over this season and 5-2 to the Over on the road, ranking tied for second-best.

Jalen Brunson registered 24 or more points in three of the previous four.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 or more in seven straight games and double-doubled in four consecutive outings.

Josh Hart has scored 14 or more points in five of the past six games.

Devin Booker has failed to score 20 points in three of the last four games.

Notable Player Props for Suns @ Knicks

Highest Point Props

Devin Booker O/U 29.5 Points

Jalen Brunson O/U 26.5 Points

Karl-Anthony Towns O/U 25.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Karl-Anthony Towns O/U 11.5 Rebounds

Josh Hart O/U 9.5 Rebounds

Jusuf Nurkic O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Jalen Brunson O/U 6.5 Assists

Tyus Jones O/U 6.5 Assists

Devin Booker O/U 5.5 Assists

Josh Hart O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Knicks @ Suns

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Jalen Brunson to go Over his 26.5 points prop versus the Suns:

“In the last two games, Jalen Brunson has 26 and 12 points against the Wizards and Nets in double-digit wins. He’s double-doubled in both games with 11 and 10 assists, so the former Villanova Wildcat is a problem for opponents regardless if his shot is falling.

Brunson has only gone for 27 or more points in four out of 14 games, so this has not been a profitable Over by any means, more than likely because of the arrival of Karl-Anthony Towns.

With 14 games together and Brunson still being the 1A scoring option, I like him to go Over 26.5 points in a nice matchup against the likes of Tyus Jones, Monte Morris, Grayson Allen, and Devin Booker.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Suns and the Knicks:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Phoenic on the ML (+165)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Phoenix -5 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 222.5 points

