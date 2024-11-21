 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men's College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Braves' Sale and Tigers' Skubal win Cy Young Awards
Braves’ Sale and Tigers’ Skubal win Cy Young Awards
Jacob Stallings
Jacob Stallings agrees to a 1-year, $2.5M deal with the Colorado Rockies
Tarik Skubal
Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal among Cy Young finalists after leading leagues in wins, strikeouts and ERA

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_hummelatlantis_241120.jpg
Previewing the 2024 Battle for Atlantis
nbc_cbb_hummelmaui_241120.jpg
Previewing the 2024 Maui Invitational
nbc_golf_gc_aonriskrewardv3_241120.jpg
Thitikul crowned Aon Risk Reward Challenge winner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Knicks vs Suns Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published November 20, 2024 08:10 PM
'Scary' how great Wemby can be after 50-point game
November 14, 2024 03:06 PM
Dan Patrick reacts to Victor Wembanyama's first-career 50 point game and why it's "scary" to think how good he can be in the NBA with his skillset.

Two teams headed in different directions collide when the Suns and Knicks play the second of a doubleheader on ESPN.

The Suns have lost four straight games to fall to 9-6 on the season. Phoneix’s blazing 9-2 start was a surprise for some, but injuries have derailed the Suns’ start. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are both out, while Jusuf Nurkic is day-to-day, so Devin Booker has had to take on quite the workload.

The Knicks are rolling with three straight wins and went above .500 this past weekend to reach 8-6. New York beat Brooklyn twice and Washington, so despite Phoenix’s four-game losing streak, this is a step up in competition. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have each led New York in scoring with at least 26 points during the Knicks winning streak.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Details & how to watch Knicks @ Suns

● Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
● Time: 10:00 PM ET
● Site: FootPrint Center
● City: Phoenix, AZ
● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news.

Game odds for Knicks @ Suns

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:
● Moneyline: New York Knicks (-200), Phoenix Suns (+165)
● Spread: New York -5
● Total: 222.5

Probable starting lineups for New York and Phoenix

· New York Knicks (8-6)

PG Jalen Brunson
SG Mikal Bridges
SF Josh Hart
PF OG Anunoby
C Karl-Anthony Towns

· Phoenix Suns (9-6)

PG Tyus Jones
SG Ryan Dunn — Bradley Beal is out
SF Devin Booker
PF Oso Ighodaro — Kevin Durant is out
C Jusuf Nurkic is questionable -- Mason Plumlee is the backup

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Suns @ Knicks

  • Phoenix is 5-10 ATS this season, ranking 5th-worst in the NBA.
  • New York is 6-7-1 ATS this season and 6-6-1 ATS as a favorite.
  • On the road, New York is 3-4 ATS and 3-3 ATS as a road favorite.
  • Phoenix is an NBA-worst 1-6 ATS this season and 1-1 ATS as a home underdog.
  • The Suns are 9-6 to the Over this season and 4-3 to the Under at home.
  • The Knicks are 8-6 to the Over this season and 5-2 to the Over on the road, ranking tied for second-best.
  • Jalen Brunson registered 24 or more points in three of the previous four.
  • Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 or more in seven straight games and double-doubled in four consecutive outings.
  • Josh Hart has scored 14 or more points in five of the past six games.
  • Devin Booker has failed to score 20 points in three of the last four games.

Notable Player Props for Suns @ Knicks

Highest Point Props

  • Devin Booker O/U 29.5 Points
  • Jalen Brunson O/U 26.5 Points
  • Karl-Anthony Towns O/U 25.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

  • Karl-Anthony Towns O/U 11.5 Rebounds
  • Josh Hart O/U 9.5 Rebounds
  • Jusuf Nurkic O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

  • Jalen Brunson O/U 6.5 Assists
  • Tyus Jones O/U 6.5 Assists
  • Devin Booker O/U 5.5 Assists
  • Josh Hart O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Knicks @ Suns

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Jalen Brunson to go Over his 26.5 points prop versus the Suns:

“In the last two games, Jalen Brunson has 26 and 12 points against the Wizards and Nets in double-digit wins. He’s double-doubled in both games with 11 and 10 assists, so the former Villanova Wildcat is a problem for opponents regardless if his shot is falling.

Brunson has only gone for 27 or more points in four out of 14 games, so this has not been a profitable Over by any means, more than likely because of the arrival of Karl-Anthony Towns.

With 14 games together and Brunson still being the 1A scoring option, I like him to go Over 26.5 points in a nice matchup against the likes of Tyus Jones, Monte Morris, Grayson Allen, and Devin Booker.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Suns and the Knicks:

· Moneyline: NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Phoenic on the ML (+165)

· Spread: NBC Sports has strong confidence in Phoenix -5 on the spread

· Total: NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 222.5 points

