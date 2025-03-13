Lakers vs. Bucks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 13

It’s Thursday, March 13, and the Los Angeles Lakers (40-23) and Milwaukee Bucks (36-28) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Lakers are currently 15-16 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Bucks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. This is the first of two meetings with the next coming on March 20.

Los Angeles has lost two straight games to the Celtics and Nets after winning eight straight games. Milwaukee has lost three consecutive games after four straight wins, so the Lakers could be catching the Bucks at a good time without LeBron James.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Lakers vs. Bucks live today

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Lakers vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Lakers (+190), Bucks (-231)

Spread: Bucks -6.5

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Lakers an implied team point total of 111.55, and the Bucks 114.42.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Lakers vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Lakers to cover against the Bucks:

“While I didn’t love what I saw from Luka Doncic’s version of the Lakers against the Nets (111-108 loss), recency bias may have pushed this line to Milwaukee -6.5, which I don’t agree with. With LeBron James out, I don’t expect the Lakers to cover frequently, but this is a spot where I’d be willing because of the Bucks’ defense against better competition and their current state of three-straight losses. It’s Los Angeles or pass for me.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Lakers & Bucks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Lakers at +5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Lakers vs. Bucks on Thursday

The Lakers have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

4 of the Bucks’ last 5 matchups with the Lakers have gone over the Total

The Lakers have covered the Spread on their last 4 road trips to the Bucks

The Lakers have won 13 of 22 games following a defeat

