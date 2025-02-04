Lakers vs. Clippers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 4

It’s Tuesday, February 4, and the Los Angeles Lakers (28-19) and Los Angeles Clippers (28-21) are all set to square off from Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

This is a battle for the top spot in the Pacific Division. The Lakers will be without Luka Doncic who remains sidelined while he continues to rehab his calf. LeBron and co. without Anthony Davis took out the Knicks at Madison Square Garden Saturday night, 128-112. No shock James had a big night at the world’s most famous arena. King James raked in a triple double with 33-11-12. The Clippers’ 2-game winning streak was snapped in Toronto on Sunday in Toronto to the Raptors, 115-108. James Harden had 25 in the loss to go with seven assists. Norman Powell leads the Clippers in scoring averaging 24.1 points per game.

The Lakers are currently 12-13 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Clippers have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Lakers vs. Clippers live today

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome City: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Network/Streaming: TNT/Max

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Lakers vs. Clippers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Lakers (+230), Clippers (-285)

Lakers (+230), Clippers (-285) Spread: Clippers -7

Clippers -7 Over/Under: 220 points

That gives the Lakers an implied team point total of 108.94, and the Clippers 112.59.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday Lakers vs. Clippers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Lakers & Clippers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Clippers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Clippers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Lakers at +7.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Lakers at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 220.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Lakers vs. Clippers on Tuesday

The Clippers have won 4 of their last 5 home games against Pacific Division teams

The Lakers’ last 3 matchups against Western Conference teams have gone OVER the Total

The Lakers are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

