Lakers vs. Jazz Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 12

It’s Wednesday, February 12, and the Los Angeles Lakers (32-19) and Utah Jazz (12-40) are all set to square off from Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

These teams met Monday with the Lakers winning 132-113. Luka Doncic had 14-4-5 in his debut for the Lakers. LeBron James had 24 to lead the way for the Lakers who have now won six in a row. Utah has allowed at least 128 points in each of their last four games losing three of the four.

The Lakers are currently 13-13 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Jazz have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Lakers vs. Jazz live today

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Delta Center

City: Salt Lake City, UT

Game odds for Lakers vs. Jazz

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Lakers (-318), Jazz (+256)

Spread: Lakers -7.5

Over/Under: 236 points

That gives the Lakers an implied team point total of 120.85, and the Jazz 116.95.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Lakers vs. Jazz game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) expects the Lakers to cover the number: LA Lakers -8.5

“The Lakers now have the best offense in the West on paper and face not just one of the worst defenses in the Associated but a historically bad defense in the last 10 years.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Lakers & Jazz game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Lakers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 236.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Lakers vs. Jazz on Wednesday

The Lakers have won 12 of their last 14 games

7 of the Lakers’ last 9 games (78%) have gone over the Total

The Jazz have covered in their last 3 games as a home underdog

The Lakers have won 3 straight games against the Jazz

