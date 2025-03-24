Lakers vs. Magic Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 24

It’s Monday, March 24, and the Los Angeles Lakers (43-27) and Orlando Magic (33-38) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

The Lakers are currently 15-18 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Magic have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. Orlando is 1-0 against the Lakers this season with a 119-118 victory back in Los Angeles on November 21.

Los Angeles has lost two straight games after winning three before that. Orlando is 4-3 over the last seven games and alternated wins and losses. The Magic have not had a winning streak following the All-Star break.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Lakers vs. Magic live today

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Lakers vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Lakers (-174), Magic (+145)

Spread: Lakers -4

Over/Under: 215 points

That gives the Lakers an implied team point total of 108.77, and the Magic 106.68.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Lakers vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Magic to cover against the Lakers:

“Orlando hasn’t had back-to-back wins since the All-Star break, but this isn’t the worst spot. Orlando won in the only meeting of the season and the Lakers are coming off back-to-back blowout losses to Milwaukee (118-89) and Chicago (146-115). The 29-point loss to the Bulls was LeBron James’ first game back since March 8 (17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 turnovers). Los Angeles is starting a four-game road trip in Orlando and I don’t think this will be a smooth game for the Lake Show considering the Magic’s defensive mindset. I would take the Magic with the points.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Lakers & Magic game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Lakers at .

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of .

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Lakers vs. Magic on Monday

The Lakers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

The Under is 37-31 in the Magic’s home games and the Lakers’ road games combined this season

The Lakers have covered in 6 of their 9 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams this season

Betting the Lakers on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 112% return on investment

