Lakers vs Nuggets Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Odds and Trends

Denver and Los Angeles meet for the first time since the Nuggets first-round series victory over the Lakers last season.

Denver enters 8-6 on the second night of a back-to-back after a 123-120 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Nikola Jokic returned last night and triple-doubled with 33 points for the Nuggets. With him, Denver has one of the best offenses in league history and without him, they are one of the worst, so expect plenty of Jokic on the second night of a back-to-back.

Los Angeles is 10-5 on the year and coming off a one-point home loss to the Orlando Magic. Before that, the Lakers won six straight games and seven of the past 10. At least one Laker has scored at least 30 points in 12 out of 15 games this season, including Anthony Davis (39), Dalton Knect (37), and LeBron James (31) over the past three.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Details & how to watch Nuggets @ Lakers

● Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

● Time: 10:30 PM ET

● Site: Crypto.Com Center

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Nuggets @ Lakers

The latest odds as of Thursday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Denver Nuggets (+150), Los Angeles Lakers (-175)

● Spread: Los Angeles -4 (-110)

● Total: 235.0

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight on weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting lineups for Denver and Los Angeles

· Denver Nuggets (8-6)

PG Jamal Murray

SG Christian Braun

SF Michael Porter Jr.

PF Aaron Gordon

C Nikola Jokic

· Los Angeles Lakers (10-5)

PG Austin Reaves

SG Dalton Knect

SF Rui Hachimura

PF LeBron James

C Anthony Davis

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nuggets @ Lakers

Los Angeles is 7-8 ATS this season and 4-3 ATS as a home favorite.

Los Angeles is 9-6 to the Over this year and 7-4 to the Over as a favorite.

The Lakers are 5-3 to the Over as the home team.

Denver is 1-1 ATS on no rest and 2-0 to the Under.

Denver is 5-8-1 ATS this season but 3-1 ATS as an underdog, ranking 5th-best in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic registered a triple-double of 33 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists in his return.

Dalton Knect has at least 14 points in five straight games.

Anthony Davis has scored at least 26 points in four straight games, including 39 and 40-point outings in that span.

LeBron James has double-doubled in six of the last eight games and triple-doubled four times in that span.

Notable Player Props for Nuggets @ Lakers

Highest Point Props

Anthony Davis O/U 28.5 Points

Nikola Jokic O/U 27.5 Points

LeBron James O/U 24.5 Points

Jamal Murray O/U 20.5 Points

Austin Reaves O/U 16.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Nikola Jokic O/U 12.5 Rebounds

Anthony Davis O/U 11.5 Rebounds

LeBron James O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Nikola Jokic O/U 10.5 Assists

LeBron James O/U 9.5 Assists

Austin Reaves O/U 5.5 Assists

Jamal Murray O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Nuggets @ Lakers

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Lakers to go Over the First Half Team Total of 60.5 versus the Nuggets:

“Los Angeles is coming off a loss and looking to avoid its third two-game losing streak of the season while hosting the Denver Nuggets.

Luckily for L.A., Denver is on the second night of a back-to-back after using up its energy in the 24-point comeback that ended in a three-point loss.

The Lakers have opened games with authority averaging 60.6 first-half points per game over the last five (6th) and averaging 51/40/80 shooting splits, ranking top 11 in each. Denver allowed Dallas to score 73 first-half points last night, plus 72 and 56 to Brooklyn and Utah in the lone second night of a back-to-back this season.

I grabbed the Lakers First Half Team Total Over 60.5 and would go up to 61.5. With the rest advantage and motivation for Los Angeles against Denver -- I think we see a strong start from the Lakers.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Lakers and the Nuggets:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Denver on the ML (+150)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Denver +4 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 235.5 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

