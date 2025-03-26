Lakers vs. Pacers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 26

It’s Wednesday, March 26, and the Los Angeles Lakers (43-28) and Indiana Pacers (42-29) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Lakers are currently 15-19 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Pacers have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home. Los Angeles won the only meeting of the season, 124-117 on February 8 at home.

Los Angeles is on a three-game losing streak with all three losses coming by double-digits whereas Indiana is 8-3 over the last 11 games and 6-1 in the previous seven.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Lakers vs. Pacers live today

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Lakers vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Lakers (-103), Pacers (-116)

Spread: Pacers -1

Over/Under: 235 points

That gives the Lakers an implied team point total of 117.25, and the Pacers 117.77.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Lakers vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Pacers to beat the Lakers and a Tyrese Haliburton double-double:

“Haliburton now has 11-straight games with a double-double and an 8-3 record during that span. Haliburton double-doubled in 29 minutes against Minnesota and this Pacers’ squad is 6-1 in the last seven games. Los Angeles is on a three-game losing streak and losses of 12 or more during that stretch (29, 31, 12). It’s Pacers or pass and Haliburton for another double-double over Luka Doncic and LeBron James’ Lakers right now.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Lakers & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Lakers at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 235.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Lakers vs. Pacers on Wednesday

The Pacers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Pacific Division teams

The Under has cashed in the Pacers’ last 3 games

The Pacers have covered the Spread in 7 of their last 8 home games against the Lakers

The Pacers have won their last 3 home games against teams with winning records

