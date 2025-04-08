Lakers vs. Thunder Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and, best bets for April 8

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers (48-30) and Oklahoma City Thunder (64-14) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

They played against each other two nights ago, and the Lakers won 126-99. That loss to the Lakers was the second straight loss for the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held to 26 points, and Jalen Williams was the Thunder’s second highest scorer with 16.

This was the first time since mid-December where the Thunder were held to less than 100 points.

The Lakers are currently 18-20 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Thunder have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Lakers vs. Thunder live today



Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Paycom Center

Paycom Center City: Oklahoma City, OK

Game odds for Lakers vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Lakers (+653), Thunder (-1000)

Spread: Thunder -14.5

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Lakers an implied team point total of 111.54, and the Thunder 119.09.



Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Lakers vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Shai Gilegous-Alexander over 31.5 points…

Thomas: “The Lakers made a massive statement in the last game against the Thunder. Not only beating them by 30 points, but by holding them to under 100 points. I expect a massive rebound from the Thunder tonight.

SGA will likely spearhead that rebound. He scored 26 points without a single trip to the free throw line. A lot of SGA’s domination comes from the charity stripe. If he wants his team to overcome this mini-skid, I expect him to give maximum effort.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Lakers & Thunder game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Lakers at +14.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Lakers at +14.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 225.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Lakers vs. Thunder on Tuesday



The Thunder have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Pacific Division teams

5 of the Lakers’ last 7 matchups with the Thunder have stayed under the Total

The Thunder are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games as a home favorite

The Thunder have won 17 of their last 20 games at home



