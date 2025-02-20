Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 20

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers (32-21) and Portland Trail Blazers (23-32) are all set to square off from Moda Center in Portland.

The Lakers are currently 13-14 on the road and are coming off a loss last night to the Charlotte Hornets. The Luka Doncic addition still seems to be a work in progress. Their 100-97 loss to the Hornets was one of their worst losses of the season. They were up 11 at the half and were dreadful in the second half, scoring only 49 points.

The Trail Blazers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. The Blazers are on a three-game skid and would like to get back to their blazing form with a win over the Lakers.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers live today



Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Moda Center

Moda Center City: Portland, OR



Game odds for Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Lakers (-185), Trail Blazers (+154)

Spread: Lakers -4

Over/Under: 226 points

That gives the Lakers an implied team point total of 114.3, and the Trail Blazers 112.21.



Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Lakers vs. Trail Blazers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Lakers & Trail Blazers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of

226.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas):

Thomas: “With LeBron James questionable, this is an easy pass for me. I need to know his status before I bet on this game.”

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Lakers vs. Trail Blazers on Thursday



The Trail Blazers have won 7 of their last 10 home games

The Trail Blazers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog

The Trail Blazers have covered in their last 8 games as a home underdog



