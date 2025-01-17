Magic vs. Celtics odds, predictions, expert picks, stats, and recent trends for January 17

It’s Friday, January 17, and the Orlando Magic (23-19) and Boston Celtics (28-12) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston.

Paolo Banchero’s return to the lineup for Orlando was supposed to take them from overachievers to contenders. That is a work in progress. The Magic have lost four of their last six. They lost most recently 122-93 Wednesday in Milwaukee. Boston was upset Wednesday in Toronto. The Raptors knocked off the defending champs 110-97.

The Magic are currently 9-12 on the road with a point differential of +1, while the Celtics have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Magic vs. Celtics live today

Date: Friday, January 17, 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025 Time: 7:00PM EST

7:00PM EST Site: TD Garden

TD Garden City: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Magic vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Magic (+468), Celtics (-658)

Magic (+468), Celtics (-658) Spread: Celtics -12.5

Celtics -12.5 Over/Under: 210 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 103.9, and the Celtics 110.43.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Magic vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +12.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +12. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 210.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Magic vs. Celtics on Friday

At home this season the Celtics have won 6 of 7 games following a defeat

5 of the Celtics’ last 6 matchups with the Magic have stayed UNDER the Total

The Magic have covered in 8 of their 14 matchups against Atlantic Division teams this season

The Magic have lost 7 of their last 10 games against teams with winning records

