Mavericks vs. 76ers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 4

It’s Tuesday, February 4, and the Dallas Mavericks (26-24) and the Philadelphia 76ers (19-29) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Luka Doncic is gone but the reinforcements are not active for tonight’s showdown between Philly and Dallas. Recently acquired Anthony Davis (foot) will not dress. He is joined on the sidelines by Kyrie Irving (shoulder), Dereck Lively II (ankle), Daniel Gafford (ankle), and PJ Washington (knee). That is a starting five that is sidelined. Philly is only healthier because Tyrese Maxey is expected to play. Paul George (illness), Joel Embiid (knee), and Caleb Martin (hip) are among the 76ers sidelined for tonight’s game.

The Mavericks are currently 12-14 on the road with a point differential of +2, while the 76ers have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Mavericks vs. 76ers today

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 7:00PM EST

7:00PM EST Site: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center City: Philadelphia, PA

Game odds for Mavericks vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Mavericks (-101), 76ers (-119)

Mavericks (-101), 76ers (-119) Spread: 76ers -1.5

76ers -1.5 Over/Under: 224 points

That gives the Mavericks an implied team point total of 111.62, and the 76ers 112.41.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Mavericks vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mavericks & 76ers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dallas Mavericks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dallas Mavericks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +1.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +1. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 224.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks vs. 76ers on Tuesday

The Mavericks have won 13 of 24 games following a loss

The 76ers’ last 3 games against the Mavericks have stayed UNDER the Total

The Mavericks have failed to cover the spread in their last 6 road games against teams with worse records

The Mavericks have won outright 14 of their last 20 road games against teams with losing records

