Mavericks vs. Pistons Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 31

It’s Friday, January 31, and the Dallas Mavericks (26-22) and the Detroit Pistons (23-24) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Pistons have lost their last three games. The offense has been the issue as they have averaged just 107.6 points per game despite Cade Cunningham scoring an average of 30 per game over those three games. Dallas has won two straight and three of their last four. The Mavs nipped the Pelicans Wednesday night, 137-136.

The Mavericks are currently 12-12 on the road with a point differential of +3, while the Pistons have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Mavericks vs. Pistons today

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Game odds for Mavericks vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Mavericks (-111), Pistons (-108)

Mavericks (-111), Pistons (-108) Spread: Mavericks -1

Mavericks -1 Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Mavericks an implied team point total of 115.76, and the Pistons 115.24.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Mavericks vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mavericks & Pistons game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dallas Mavericks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at -1.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at -1. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks vs. Pistons on Friday

The Mavericks have won 14 of their last 20 away games against teams with losing records

Each of the Pistons’ last 5 home games against the Mavericks have gone OVER the Total

The Pistons have failed to cover the spread in their last 3 games against teams with better records

The Pistons have lost 3 games in a row

