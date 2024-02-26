NBA Best Bets, Feb. 26: Nets vs Grizzlies and RJ Barrett Player Props

Vaughn Dalzell shares his favorite NBA bets for the Monday slate, including RJ Barrett props and Heat at Kings.

Nets (-2.5) at Grizzlies: O/U 214.5

Brooklyn lost four straight games to Boston twice, Toronto, and Minnesota. The Nets continue this four-game road trip at Memphis, then to Orlando, two winnable games.

On the other hand, the Grizzlies won two straight before the All-Star break, then lost to the Clippers on Friday after giving L.A. all they could handle for 40 minutes. Memphis’ offense scored 36 total points in the second half, so you cannot trust Memphis.

This is the first of two meetings between the Nets and Grizzlies. With Memphis out of the playoff race, Brooklyn needs wins and one here to avoid a five-game losing streak.

I grabbed the Nets on the ML at -135 odds and would go out to -150 or the -3.

Pick: Nets ML (1u)

RJ Barrett O/U 20.5 Points vs. Pacers

The Pacers played last night in a 133-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks, pulling away in the fourth quarter. For the Raptors, they last played on Friday and RJ Barrett on Thursday (out with knee soreness).

Barrett has scored 20 or more points in nine of the last 13 games and in three of those four games that Barrett went Under 20 points, he played against teams ranked bottom 10 in pace (Chicago, Cleveland, Brooklyn).

The Pacers have the second-quickest tempo in the league and come in at third for February. For defensive net rating, Indiana is 26th on the season and 13th on the month.

While Barrett had 12 points on Thursday versus Brooklyn, three teammates scored 18-plus. When Barrett has three days-plus of rest, he averages a season-high 20.8 PPG, 33.1 MPG, 27.6% usage rate and 55.9% true shooting percentage (nine games).

With a game total of 245 points between Indiana and Toronto, I will ride with Barrett to go Over 20.5 Points at -106 odds on FanDuel and would go to -125 odds. Barrett had 23 points on Valentines Day versus Indiana.

Pick: RJ Barrett Over 20.5 Points (1u)

Season Record: 19-13 (59.3%) +5.92u

