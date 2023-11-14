 Skip navigation
NBA Best Bets, Nov. 14: Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers

  By
  Vaughn Dalzell,
  By
  Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published November 14, 2023 06:31 PM
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how to bet on the Utah Jazz versus Portland Trail Blazers matchup.

Trail Blazers at Jazz (-6.5): O/U 231.5

Portland and Utah meet up for an uninspiring matchup unless you are a true basketball enthusiast or like points. Utah ranks 28th in defensive net rating (119.1) and 29th in the first half (119.7), so we are fading that and riding Portland in this matchup.

In the past four games, the Blazers have played the Lakers, Kings, and Grizzlies (twice). In that four-game span, Portland has averaged 56.5 first-half points per game, dropping 54, 55, 60, and 57 points.

The Blazers’ 56.5 first-half ppg in that stretch is up from the season average of 53.6 (23rd). Utah allows the second-most first-half points per game in the NBA (61.3), plus ranks 20th in opponents’ field goal percentage (48.1%) and three-point percentage (37.5%).

In a lineup featuring Kelly Olynk, Jordan Clarkson, and missing Walker Kessler, I like Portland’s chances at touching 60 points and getting out to a quick start. The Blazers dropped 66, 69, 51, and 68 points in the four first halves against the Jazz last season.

I played the Blazers’ Over 56.5 first-half points at -115 odds and would go up to 57.5 points. Portland has only played two games since Nov. 6, so they should be fresh.

Pick: Trail Blazers 1H Team Total Over 56.5 (1u)

Season Record: 9-4 (69.2%) +5.35 units

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

