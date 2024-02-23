NBA Best Bets, Player Props, Feb. 23: Donovan Mitchell and RJ Barrett

Vaughn Dalzell is back with two player props to open the second-half of the NBA season. He focuses on Donovan Mitchell versus the 76ers and RJ Barrett against the Hawks.

Donovan Mitchell O/U 26.5 Points vs. 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers hold the No. 2 spot in the East, and after a loss last night, Donovan Mitchell’s expected to play after sitting out last night with an illness he had during All-Star Weekend.

Mitchell ranks fourth in the NBA with 28.4 points per game and scored 27 or more points in six of the last seven regular season games, along with 29.1 PPG in February.

For the 76ers, Kyle Lowry, Robert Covington, and Joel Embiid are all out for this game, while Nicolas Batum is questionable and De’Anthony Melton is probable.

Philly lost to New York by 14 points last night and Tyrese Maxey (40), Buddy Hield (33), and Kelly Oubre (33) all played 33 or more minutes. With Lowry out and Melton probable, Philly will have depth issues at the guard position ahead of this game.

With an extra day of rest to get over an illness, I expect Mitchell to lead the Cavaliers tonight and be a candidate for 30-plus points and to lead the game in scoring.

I played Mitchell over 26.5 Points on FanDuel at -115 odds and would go up to the 27.5. Spida scored 33 and 36 points in two of the past three meetings versus Philly.

Pick: Donovan Mitchell Over 26.5 Points (1u)

RJ Barrett O/U 20.5 Points vs. Hawks

The Raptors are coming off a double-digit home win and take on the Hawks who were off yesterday. While the advantage goes to Atlanta because of rest, Toronto still has a shot at the play-in and should remain competitive.

Barrett has scored at least 15 points in seven straight against Atlanta and 20 or more points in four of those games, including two of the last three. Barrett scored 20 or more points in nine of the last 13 games.

In three of those four games that Barrett went Under 20 points, he played against teams ranked bottom 10 in pace (Chicago, Cleveland, Brooklyn). The Hawks have the third-quickest tempo in the league and come in at fourth for February.

While Barrett had 12 points last night, three of his teammates scored 18 or more points against the Nets. Plus, Barrett averages 17.6 PPG with no days of rest and owns a 27.1% usage rate, which is a healthy amount.

With a game total of 245 points between Atlanta and Toronto, I will ride with Barrett and his 20.1 PPG average with the Raptors. I played Barrett Over 20.5 Points at -110 odds on FanDuel and would go to -130 odds.

Pick: RJ Barrett Over 20.5 Points (1u)

Season Record: 18-13 (58%) +4.92u

