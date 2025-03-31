Nets vs. Mavericks Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 31

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Brooklyn Nets (24-51) and Dallas Mavericks (37-38) are all set to square off from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Nets ended their six-game losing streak on Saturday with a win against the Washington Wizards.

The Mavericks were wounded when they lost Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, they have steadied a bit now. They are .500 in their last 10 games, and are on a two-game winning streak.

The Nets are currently 13-26 on the road with a point differential of -7, while the Mavericks have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nets vs. Mavericks live today



Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 8:30PM EST

8:30PM EST Site: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center City: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Nets vs. Mavericks

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Nets (+446), Mavericks (-613)

Spread: Mavericks -11.5

Over/Under: 220 points

That gives the Nets an implied team point total of 108.95, and the Mavericks 114.94.



Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Nets vs. Mavericks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nets & Mavericks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Dallas Mavericks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Dallas Mavericks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +11.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +11. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 220.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nets vs. Mavericks on Monday



The Mavericks have won 10 of their last 12 games against the Nets

The Mavericks’ last 3 home games have gone over the Total

The Nets are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 road games

The Nets have covered in 4 straight games as a road underdog



