Nets vs. Rockets Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 1

It’s Saturday, February 1, and the Brooklyn Nets (15-33) and the Houston Rockets (32-15) are all set to square off from Toyota Center in Houston.

The Nets are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference. They are 10-17 on the road with a point differential of -7. Brooklyn is 2-8 in their last 10 games overall. The Rockets sit 2nd in the West and are 15-7 at home overall (6-4 record in their last ten). Jalen Green is Houston’s leading scorer averaging 21.3 points per game.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nets vs. Rockets live today

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Toyota Center

Toyota Center City: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Network/Streaming: YES

Game odds for Nets vs. Rockets

The latest odds as of Saturday:



Odds: Nets (+677), Rockets (-1053)

Nets (+677), Rockets (-1053) Spread: Rockets -14.5

Rockets -14.5 Over/Under: 216 points

That gives the Nets an implied team point total of 107.07, and the Rockets 114.62.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Nets vs. Rockets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nets & Rockets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Houston Rockets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Houston Rockets on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +14.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +14. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 216.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nets vs. Rockets on Saturday

The Rockets have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Total has cashed to the OVER in 25 of the Rockets’ 47 games this season

The Nets have covered in 18 of their 27 road games this season

The OVER is 7-3 in the Rockets’ last 10 games

