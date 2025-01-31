Nuggets vs. 76ers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 31

It’s Friday, January 31, and the Denver Nuggets (28-19) and the Philadelphia 76ers (19-27) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The 76ers have won four straight, but this is their third game in four nights. Philly took out the Kings, 117-104 Wednesday night in the City of Brotherly Love. Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points to pace the 76ers’ attack. Denver has lost three straight. Wednesday night they lost in New York to the Knicks 122-112.

The Nuggets are currently 14-11 on the road with a point differential of +4, while the 76ers have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nuggets vs. 76ers live today

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center City: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Nuggets vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Nuggets (-342), 76ers (+273)

Nuggets (-342), 76ers (+273) Spread: Nuggets -8

Nuggets -8 Over/Under: 232 points

That gives the Nuggets an implied team point total of 119.1, and the 76ers 114.93.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Nuggets vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nuggets & 76ers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +8.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +8. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 232.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nuggets vs. 76ers on Friday

The Nuggets have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

The Nuggets’ last 4 road games at the 76ers have gone OVER the Total

The 76ers have covered the Spread in their last 3 games at home

The Nuggets have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games

