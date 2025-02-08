Pacers vs. Lakers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 8

It’s Saturday, February 8, and Luka Doncic is expected to make his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers (30-19) against the Indiana Pacers (29-21) from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Lakers have won four in a row including a 120-112 win at home Thursday over the Golden State Warriors. The Pacers have won five of their last six. Thursday, they won in LA against the Clippers, 119-112.

The Pacers are currently 14-13 on the road with a point differential of +1, while the Lakers have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers vs. Lakers live today

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Time: 4:00PM EST

Site: Crypto.com Arena

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Pacers vs. Lakers

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Pacers (-101), Lakers (-118)

Spread: Lakers -1.5

Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 115.12, and the Lakers 115.91.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Pacers vs. Lakers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pacers & Lakers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Lakers on Saturday

The Lakers have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with winning records

The Over is 12-8 in the Lakers’ and the Pacers’ last 10 games combined

The Lakers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog

The Lakers are 14-9 ATS at home this season

