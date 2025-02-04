Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 4

It’s Tuesday, February 4, and the Indiana Pacers (28-20) and the Portland Trail Blazers (21-29) are all set to square off from Moda Center in Portland.

This is Indiana’s third game in four nights. The Pacers nipped the Jazz, 112-111, last night in Utah. Pascal Siakam had 22 to pace Indiana who has now won four in a row and six of their last seven. Portland is also playing their third in four nights. They knocked off Phoenix in OT, 121-119, last night in Portland. Like the Pacers, the Blazers have now won four straight. Their recent run goes slightly further though as they have won eight of their last nine games.

The Pacers are currently 13-12 on the road with a point differential of +1, while the Trail Blazers have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Pacers vs. Trail Blazers today

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Moda Center

Moda Center City: Portland, OR

Game odds for Pacers vs. Trail Blazers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Pacers (-189), Trail Blazers (+159)

Pacers (-189), Trail Blazers (+159) Spread: Pacers -5

Pacers -5 Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 117.13, and the Trail Blazers 114.53.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Pacers vs. Trail Blazers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the visitors to cover the number: Indiana Pacers -5

“Pacers get another nice spot after a lackluster performance in Utah, the fatigue for Portland should be enough to get this number home.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pacers & Trail Blazers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Trail Blazers on Tuesday

The Pacers have won 11 of their last 12 games on the road

5 of the Pacers’ last 7 games (71%) have gone OVER the Total

The Trail Blazers have covered the Spread in their last 5 home games

