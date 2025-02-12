Pacers vs. Wizards Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 12

It’s Wednesday, February 12, and the Indiana Pacers (29-23) and Washington Wizards (9-44) are all set to square off from Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Pacers visit our nation’s capital to play the woeful Wizards. Washington has lost ten straight at home. They lost Monday night to the Spurs 131-121. Indiana is looking to bounce back from a loss at home last night to the Knicks, 128-115. Pascal Siakam had 24 in the loss.

The Pacers are currently 14-14 on the road with a point differential of 0.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Pacers vs. Wizards live today

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Capital One Arena

City: Washington, DC

Game odds for Pacers vs. Wizards

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Pacers (-431), Wizards (+334)

Spread: Pacers -9.5

Over/Under: 239 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 123.36, and the Wizards 118.41.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Pacers vs. Wizards game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pacers & Wizards game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +9.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 239.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Wizards on Wednesday

The Pacers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

Each of the Pacers’ last 8 games at the Wizards have gone over the Total

The Wizards are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog

Betting the Pacers on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 115% return on investment

