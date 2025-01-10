Pelicans vs. 76ers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for January 10

It’s Friday, January 10, and the New Orleans Pelicans (7-31) and the Philadelphia 76ers (15-20) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

New Orleans has lost 2 straight. Wednesday, they lost 119-100 at home to Portland. The Pelicans’ starters scored just 47 points. Tough to win with so little production from the starters. For reference’s sake, the Sixers got 88 points from their starters in their 109-103 win over Washington Wednesday in Philly. Tyrese Maxey scored 29 to lead the 76ers.

The Pelicans are currently 2-15 on the road with a point differential of -15.6, while the 76ers have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Pelicans vs. 76ers today

Date: Friday, January 10, 2024

Time: 7:00 pm EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Game odds for Pelicans vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: New Orleans Pelicans (+144), Philadelphia 76ers (-172)

New Orleans Pelicans (+144), Philadelphia 76ers (-172) Spread: 76ers -3.5

76ers -3.5 Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Pelicans an implied team point total of 109.78, and the 76ers 111.61.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Pelicans vs. 76ers game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pelicans & 76ers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia 76ers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia 76ers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +3.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +3.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 221.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pelicans vs. 76ers on Friday

The 76ers have won 16 of their last 19 matchups against teams with worse records

The UNDER has cashed in the Pelicans’ last 3 games

The Pelicans have failed to cover the spread in their last 3 games against teams with better records

The Pelicans have lost their last 13 games against teams with better records

