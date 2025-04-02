Pelicans vs. Clippers Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for April 2

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans (21-54) and Los Angeles Clippers (43-32) are all set to square off from Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

Zion Williamson and CJ McCullom have both been shut down for the season.

The Clippers are in great shape and playing very good basketball. They have won eight of their last 10 games.

The Pelicans are currently 7-30 on the road with a point differential of -9, while the Clippers have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pelicans vs. Clippers live today



Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 10:30PM EST

10:30PM EST Site: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome City: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Pelicans vs. Clippers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Pelicans (+1020), Clippers (-2000)

Spread: Clippers -18

Over/Under: 218 points

That gives the Pelicans an implied team point total of 108.2, and the Clippers 117.57.



Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Pelicans vs. Clippers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pelicans & Clippers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +18.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +18. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 218.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pelicans vs. Clippers on Wednesday



The Pelicans have won 5 straight games at the Clippers

The Over is 28-20 in the Pelicans’ matchups against Western Conference teams this season

The Pelicans have covered the Spread in 16 of their last 19 games against the Clippers

The Pelicans are on a 5-game win streak at the Clippers



