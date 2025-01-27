Pistons vs. Cavaliers prediction: Odds, game details, expert picks, recent trends, and stats for January 27

It’s Monday, January 27, and the Detroit Pistons (23-22) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-9) are all set to square off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the top team in the Eastern Conference, but they take the court Monday night having lost their last three games. The Rockets knocked off the Cavs in Cleveland Saturday, 135-131. Detroit has won two of their last three games, but that loss was Saturday in Orlando. The Pistons lost 121-113 to the Magic. Cade Cunningham has arrived on the national stage this season leading Detroit in scoring (24.9/gm) and assists (9.4/gm) and has the Pistons in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons are currently 13-11 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Cavaliers have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

7:00PM EST Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Cleveland, OH Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Pistons vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Pistons (+368), Cavaliers (-485)

Pistons (+368), Cavaliers (-485) Spread: Cavaliers -10.5

Cavaliers -10.5 Over/Under: 233 points

That gives the Pistons an implied team point total of 115.38, and the Cavaliers 120.85.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Pistons vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is taking the points: Detroit Pistons +10.5

“Way too many points for the Pistons in what should be a competitive contest.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pistons & Cavaliers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +10.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +10. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 233.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pistons vs. Cavaliers on Monday

The Cavaliers have won their last eight home games against Detroit

Detroit has covered the spread in just one of their last five game against Central Division teams

The Cavaliers have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against Eastern Conference teams

