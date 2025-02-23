Pistons vs. Hawks Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 23

It’s Sunday, February 23, and the Detroit Pistons (30-26) and Atlanta Hawks (26-30) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Pistons are currently 16-13 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Hawks have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

These teams have met three times and Detroit has won two of those contests by 2 and 10 points, while the Hawks took the other by 2 points. The Hawks are coming off a 114-107 loss to Orlando, while Detroit beat San Antonio by 15 points (125-110).

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pistons vs. Hawks live today

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Pistons vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Pistons (-137), Hawks (+116)

Spread: Pistons -2.5

Over/Under: 240 points

That gives the Pistons an implied team point total of 120.72, and the Hawks 119.42.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Pistons vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans toward Trae Young going Over his Assists prop:

“In three meetings this season, Young has 9, 9, and 13 assists versus the Pistons with his worst outing of the three (13 points, 9 assists) coming at home and in a loss.

In the meeting following that, Young bounced back with 34 points and 9 assists during a 2-point win over Detroit. I think Young can flourish as a game manager again and go for double-digit assists versus Detroit. With six assists in the previous game versus Orlando, this is a good buy-low spot.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pistons & Hawks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Pistons on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at -2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 240.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pistons vs. Hawks on Sunday

Betting the Hawks on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 117% return on investment

The Under is 4-1 in the Hawks’ last 5 games

The Pistons have covered the Spread in their last 3 road games

