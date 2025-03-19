Pistons vs. Heat Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 19

It’s Wednesday, March 19, and the Detroit Pistons (38-31) and Miami Heat (29-39) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Pistons are currently 20-15 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Heat have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. Detroit is 2-1 against Miami this season with both wins coming by one possession in OT.

The Pistons are 1-2 in the last three games, but are coming off a 46-point win over the Pelicans, while the Heat have dropped a season-high eight straight games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pistons vs. Heat live today

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Pistons vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Pistons (-214), Heat (+178)

Spread: Pistons -4.5

Over/Under: 217 points

That gives the Pistons an implied team point total of 110.37, and the Heat 107.51.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Pistons vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Pistons to cover versus the Heat:

“Detroit is coming off a 46-point win and rested a majority of their players from the third quarter on against the Pelicans, while Miami lost its eight-straight game. Miami is struggling to compete for four full quarters, so this is a Detroit or pass spot.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pistons & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 217.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pistons vs. Heat on Wednesday

The Heat have won 8 of their last 10 home games against the Pistons

The Pistons’ last 3 road games have stayed under the Total

The Pistons have covered the Spread in 9 of their last 11 road games against the Heat

The Heat have won 3 straight home games against the Pistons

