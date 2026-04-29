Pistons vs Magic – Game 5 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 29

The Orlando Magic did the unthinkable and won Game 4, 94-88, pushing the series to Magic up 3-1. Historically, only six No. 8 seeds have won their first round matchups versus a No. 1 and two of them went on to make the NBA Finals. Orlando is one game away from being the seventh No. 8 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed.

Both Orlando and Detroit shot below 40% from the field and 30% from three in Game 4. Desmond Bane led Orlando in scoring with 22 points during Game 4, while Paolo Banchero added 18 points, and Franz Wagner dropped 19. The rest of the Orlando Magic combined for 35 points on 12-of-41 shooting (29.2%) and 3-of-18 from three (16.6%).

Cade Cunningham scored 25 points for Detroit and Tobias Harris poured in 20, but no one else on the Pistons scored more than eight points. Take away Cunningham’s stats and the Pistons went 3-of-19 from three (15.7%) and 12-of-18 from the free throw line (66.6%). The winner of this series will face the winner of Cleveland versus Toronto. The Cleveland and Toronto series is tied up 2-2 and they play Game 5 tonight.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Magic vs. Pistons

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 7:10 PM EST

7:10 PM EST Site: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena City: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

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Game Odds: Magic vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (-380), Orlando Magic (+300)

Detroit Pistons (-380), Orlando Magic (+300) Spread: Pistons -.5

Pistons -.5 Total: 211.5 points

This game opened Pistons -8.5 with the Total set at 213.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Magic vs. Pistons

Orlando Magic

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Desmond Bane

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Detroit Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Duncan Robinson

SF Ausar Thompson

PF Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

Injury Report: Pistons vs. Magic

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Issac (knee) is listed as DOUBTFUL for Game 5

Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter (hip) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 5

Important stats, trends and insights: Pistons vs. Magic

Detroit is 45-41 ATS and 22-20 ATS at home

Detroit is 46-39-1 to the Under and 23-19 to the Under at home

Detroit is 18-19 ATS as a home favorite

Detroit is 20-17 to the Under as a home favorite

Orlando is 42-46 ATS and 19-23 ATS on the road

Orlando is 46-42 to the Over and 23-19 to the Under on the road

Orlando is 11-12 ATS as a road underdog and 12-11 to the Under

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s Magic and Pistons’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons -9.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons -9.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 211.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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