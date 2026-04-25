Pistons vs Magic NBA Playoff Game 3 Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 25

Detroit tied up the series 1-1 with a 98-83 Game 2 victory at home, but now head to Orlando for a pivotal Game 3.

The Magic shot 33% from the field in Game 2 after hitting 49% of their shots in Game 1’s upset win in Detroit. Orlando has been inconsistent this season, so which offense shows up could dictate the tempo after two low scoring games. Orlando has shot 18 of 66 (27.2%) from three in the two games series, which has to improve at home.

The Pistons went 2-1 in playoff road games last season, winning the past two. Detroit improved its shooting from Game 1 (40%) to Game 2 (46%) but 19 missed free throws in two games is a problem (43/62, 69.3%). The Pistons also lost the turnover battle in both games at home. Detroit had the third-best defensive net rating during the regular season on the road and ranked 10th in assist to turnover ratio.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Magic vs. Pistons

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Site: Kia Center

Kia Center City: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

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Game Odds: Magic vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (-142), Orlando Magic (+120)

Detroit Pistons (-142), Orlando Magic (+120) Spread: Pistons -2.5

Pistons -2.5 Total: 214.5 points

This game opened Pistons -2.5 with the Total set at 217.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Magic vs. Pistons

Orlando Magic

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Desmond Bane

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Detroit Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Duncan Robinson

SF Ausar Thompson

PF Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

Injury Report: Pistons vs. Magic

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Issac (knee) is listed as DOUBTFUL for Game 3

Detroit Pistons

None

Important stats, trends and insights: Pistons vs. Magic

Detroit is 45-39 ATS

Detroit is 13-18 ATS as a road favorite

Detroit is 17-14 to the Under as a road favorite

Detroit is 22-19 to the Under as the road team

Detroit is 45-38-1 to the Under

Orlando is 7-4 ATS as a home underdog

Orlando is 6-5 to the Under as a home underdog

Orlando is 40-46 ATS and 20-21 ATS as the home team

Orlando is 45-41 to the Over and 22-19 to the Over as the home team

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Magic and Pistons’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Magic’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Magic’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Magic +2.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Magic +2.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 214.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

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