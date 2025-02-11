Raptors vs. 76ers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 11

It’s Tuesday, February 11, and the Toronto Raptors (16-37) and Philadelphia 76ers (20-32) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid’s return to the lineup has not translated into wins for Philadelphia. The 76ers have lost three straight as they sit 12 games under .500 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Despite the mounting losses, Philadelphia sits just 1.5 games out of the play-in tournament. The Raptors have lost four in a row and sit in 13th place, 4.5 games worse than Philly.

The Raptors are currently 4-21 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the 76ers have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details re: Raptors vs. 76ers live today

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Game odds for Raptors vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Raptors (+249), 76ers (-309)

Spread: 76ers -7.5

Over/Under: 226 points

That gives the Raptors an implied team point total of 111.93, and the 76ers 115.83.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Raptors vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Raptors & 76ers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia 76ers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at -7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 226.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Raptors vs. 76ers on Tuesday

The Raptors have a losing record (0-4) at divisional opposition this season

In the Raptors’ road games this season the Under is 14-11

The Raptors have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 road games against teams with better records

The 76ers have won 6 of their last 7 home matchups against the Raptors

