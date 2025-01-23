Raptors vs. Hawks prediction: Odds, game details, expert picks, and recent trends for January 23

It’s Thursday, January 23, and the Toronto Raptors (11-32) and the Atlanta Hawks (22-21) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Hawks have lost two in a row losing most recently Wednesday at home to Detroit, 114-104. Dyson Daniels scored 20 in the loss. Toronto knocked off the Orlando Magic 109-93. RJ Barrett scored 19 in the defeat.

The Raptors are 14th in the Eastern Conference. They are currently 1-19 on the road with a point differential of -7. The Hawks reside in 7th place in the East. They have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Raptors vs. Hawks today

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Game odds for Raptors vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Raptors (+221), Hawks (-272)

Raptors (+221), Hawks (-272) Spread: Hawks -6.5

Hawks -6.5 Over/Under: 235 points

That gives the Raptors an implied team point total of 116.49, and the Hawks 119.88.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Raptors vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick likes the visitors to cover: Toronto Raptors +4

“The Raps continue to build something in Toronto with their young core against a broadly fatigued Hawks’ squad that is mercurial to put it politely.”

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) expects Scottie Barnes to fill the stat sheet tonight: Scottie Barnes over 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-117)

“Over in four of his last six, Barnes has a great matchup to be active on the glass and dish out some dimes. With the highest usage player for the Hawks being Trae Young, Barnes should be free to collect some additional boards. The Hawks give up the second most boards and 8th most assists to the SF position.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Raptors & Hawks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 235.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Raptors vs. Hawks on Thursday

The Hawks have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against Atlantic Division teams

9 of the Raptors’ last 11 matchups with the Hawks have gone OVER the Total

The Hawks are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games at home

The Hawks have won 7 of their last 9 home games, while the Raptors have lost 22 in 23 on the road

