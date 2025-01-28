Rockets vs. Hawks prediction: Odds, game details, trends, stats, and Best bets for January 28

It’s Tuesday, January 28, and the Houston Rockets (31-14) and the Atlanta Hawks (22-24) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Houston continued its ascendant season with a win in Boston last night over the Celtics, 114-112. Amen Thompson scored the winning bucket with 0.7 seconds remaining. Thompson finished the night with 33 points as the Rockets won their third straight, fourth in five games, and ninth in their last 11. The Hawks lost last night in Minnesota, 100-92. It was their fifth consecutive loss. DeAndre Hunter scored a career-high 35 points but it was not enough to lift Atlanta to victory. Starters Trae Young (hamstring), Dyson Daniels (ankle), and Jalen Johnson (shoulder) each sat the game out for the Hawks.

The Rockets are currently 16-6 on the road with a point differential of +6, while the Hawks have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Rockets vs. Hawks today

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena City: Atlanta, GA

Game odds for Rockets vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Rockets (-214), Hawks (+179)

Rockets (-214), Hawks (+179) Spread: Rockets -5

Rockets -5 Over/Under: 228 points

That gives the Rockets an implied team point total of 115.7, and the Hawks 113.1.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Rockets vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets & Hawks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Rockets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Rockets on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 228.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets vs. Hawks on Tuesday

The Rockets have won 3 straight while the Hawks are on a 3-game home losing streak

The Rockets’ last 5 road games have gone OVER the Total

The Hawks have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games as a home underdog

The Hawks have won 6 of their last 8 games against the Rockets

