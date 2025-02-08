Rockets vs. Mavericks Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 8

It’s Saturday, February 8, and the Houston Rockets (32-19) and Dallas Mavericks (27-25) are all set to square off from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Anthony Davis is expected to make his debut for the Mavs tonight. He brings to Dallas fantastic numbers: 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 blocks per game.

The Rockets have lost four in a row on the road but overall are 17-10 away from home with a point differential of +4, while the Mavericks have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Rockets vs. Mavericks today

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Time: 3:00PM EST

Site: American Airlines Center

City: Dallas, TX

Game odds for Rockets vs. Mavericks

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Rockets (+149), Mavericks (-178)

Spread: Mavericks -4

Over/Under: 226 points

That gives the Rockets an implied team point total of 112.2, and the Mavericks 114.28.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Rockets vs. Mavericks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) expects Kyrie to enjoy a big night: Kyrie Irving o4.5 assists -150

“Right at his average of 4.9 per game, I think this is one you can go outside the threshold of perceived value. Why? Because this is a team that is drastically different with the addition of Anthony Davis. Davis is one of the best rim running big men who also can catch and shoot the midrange with high efficiency. I expect a few extra potential assists for Kyrie.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets & Mavericks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dallas Mavericks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at -4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 226.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets vs. Mavericks on Saturday

The Mavericks have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against divisional opponents

The Over is 19-11 in the Rockets’ matchups against Western Conference teams this season

The Rockets have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Southwest Division opponents

The Mavericks have won 3 straight divisional matchups at home

