Spurs vs. Hawks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 5

It’s Wednesday, February 5, and the San Antonio Spurs (21-26) and Atlanta Hawks (23-27) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The tandem of Fox and Wemby are scheduled to take the court for the first time tonight. The Hawks snapped a seven-game losing streak Monday in Motown with a 132-130 win over the Pistons. Young scored 34 in the win. San Antonio has lost two straight and four of their last five, but they hope their fortunes change with the arrival of De’Aaron Fox.

The Spurs are currently 7-13 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Hawks have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Spurs vs. Hawks live today

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 7:00PM EST

7:00PM EST Site: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena City: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Spurs vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Spurs (-179), Hawks (+150)

Spread: Spurs -4.5

Over/Under: 241 points

That gives the Spurs an implied team point total of 121.94, and the Hawks 119.6.



Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Spurs vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spurs & Hawks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 241.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs vs. Hawks on Wednesday

The Hawks have won 13 of their last 20 home games against teams with losing records

The Over is 12-8 in the Hawks’ and the Spurs’ last 10 games combined

The Hawks are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games as an underdog

The Hawks have won 7 of their last 10 games against teams with losing records



