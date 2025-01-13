Spurs vs. Lakers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for January 13

It’s Monday, January 13, and the San Antonio Spurs (18-19) and the Los Angeles Lakers (20-16) are all set to square off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

This is the Lakers first game amidst the devastating wildfires in the greater Los Angeles region after postponing games Thursday and Saturday. LeBron James and co. have not played since a 118-97 loss in Dallas last Tuesday. Anthony Davis had 21 points and 12 rebounds in that contest.

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs have lost three straight to drop below .500 on the season. They have not won since a 113-110 win in Denver on January 3. Wembanyama is averaging 25 points, 4 blocks, and nearly 11 rebounds per game this season.

The Spurs are currently 6-11 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Lakers have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details & how to watch Spurs vs. Lakers live today

Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Monday, January 13, 2025 Time: 10:30PM EST

10:30PM EST Site: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena City: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Spurs vs. Lakers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Spurs (+140), Lakers (-165)

Spurs (+140), Lakers (-165) Spread: Lakers -3.5

Lakers -3.5 Over/Under: 223 points

That gives the Spurs an implied team point total of 110.77, and the Lakers 112.59.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Spurs vs. Lakers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spurs & Lakers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Lakers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Lakers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 223.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs vs. Lakers on Monday

The Lakers have won 3 straight home games against the Spurs

The UNDER is 40-33 in the Lakers’ and the Spurs’ games combined this season

The Lakers have covered the spread in their last 3 home games against teams with worse records

