Spurs vs. Pelicans Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 25

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The San Antonio Spurs (24-31) and New Orleans Pelicans (14-43) are all set to square off from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama for the rest of the season as he deals with a blood clot in his shoulder. They have now played three games without the French superstar, going 1-2 in those games.

Luckily for the Spurs, the Pelicans are dreadful. They are 14th in the Western Conference and have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games.

The Spurs are currently 9-17 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Pelicans have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Spurs vs. Pelicans live today



Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center City: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Spurs vs. Pelicans

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Spurs (+114), Pelicans (-136)

Spread: Pelicans -2

Over/Under: 237 points

That gives the Spurs an implied team point total of 118.03, and the Pelicans 119.08.



Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Spurs vs. Pelicans game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) thinks you should bet on Keldon Johnson over 12.5 points…

Thomas: “Keldon Johnson has been the biggest beneficiary from the Wembanyama injury. He’s seen an increase in his minutes and usage. He’s gone over this number in all three games since the trade.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spurs & Pelicans game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New Orleans Pelicans on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New Orleans Pelicans on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 237.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs vs. Pelicans on Tuesday



The Spurs have lost 17 of their 27 road games this season

The Over is 8-3 in the Pelicans’ matchups against Western Conference Southwest Division teams this season

The Pelicans have covered the Spread in 6 of their last 8 games at home

The Spurs have failed to cover in 30 of their 55 games this season



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!



Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

