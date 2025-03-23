Spurs vs. Raptors Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 23

It’s Sunday, March 23, and the San Antonio Spurs (30-39) and Toronto Raptors (24-46) are all set to square off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Spurs are currently 10-22 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Raptors have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. This is the first of two meetings between the Spurs and Raptors.

Toronto lost three straight games but is 3-3 in the past six and 6-4 over the previous 10 games. San Antonio is 4-2 in the last six games and is 7-8 since the All-Star break.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Spurs vs. Raptors live today

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: Scotiabank Arena

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Spurs vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Spurs (-108), Raptors (-111)

Spread: Raptors -1

Over/Under: 234 points

That gives the Spurs an implied team point total of 116.74, and the Raptors 117.26.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Spurs vs. Raptors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) would look toward the Raptors ML before the Spurs:

“Toronto has dropped three straight games but this isn’t the worst spot to back the Raptors. The Spurs are starting a three-game road trip with Detroit and Boston up next, while the Raptors had two days off after returning from their four-game West Coast trip. It’s Raptors ML or pass for me.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spurs & Raptors game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Antonio Spurs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 234.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs vs. Raptors on Sunday

The Spurs have lost 3 straight road games

The Spurs’ last 4 road games have gone over the Total

The Spurs have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

The Spurs have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams

