 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 - Day Four
Richard Mansell wins first DP World Tour event in Singapore
Rodney Terry
Texas fires coach Rodney Terry after Longhorns make another quick exit from NCAA Tournament
Hidalgo.jpg
Hannah Hidalgo scored 21 as No. 3 seed Notre Dame routs Michigan 76-55 in 2nd round

Top Clips

nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
LindseyVonn2ndplace.jpg
Vonn makes first World Cup podium since comeback
nbc_rugby_engita_250323.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 38, Italy 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 - Day Four
Richard Mansell wins first DP World Tour event in Singapore
Rodney Terry
Texas fires coach Rodney Terry after Longhorns make another quick exit from NCAA Tournament
Hidalgo.jpg
Hannah Hidalgo scored 21 as No. 3 seed Notre Dame routs Michigan 76-55 in 2nd round

Top Clips

nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
LindseyVonn2ndplace.jpg
Vonn makes first World Cup podium since comeback
nbc_rugby_engita_250323.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 38, Italy 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Spurs vs. Raptors Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 23

  
Published March 23, 2025 03:13 PM

It’s Sunday, March 23, and the San Antonio Spurs (30-39) and Toronto Raptors (24-46) are all set to square off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Spurs are currently 10-22 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Raptors have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. This is the first of two meetings between the Spurs and Raptors.

Toronto lost three straight games but is 3-3 in the past six and 6-4 over the previous 10 games. San Antonio is 4-2 in the last six games and is 7-8 since the All-Star break.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Spurs vs. Raptors live today

  • Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025
  • Time: 6:00PM EST
  • Site: Scotiabank Arena
  • City: Toronto, ON
  • Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Spurs vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Sunday:

  • Odds: Spurs (-108), Raptors (-111)
  • Spread: Raptors -1
  • Over/Under: 234 points

That gives the Spurs an implied team point total of 116.74, and the Raptors 117.26.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Spurs vs. Raptors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) would look toward the Raptors ML before the Spurs:

“Toronto has dropped three straight games but this isn’t the worst spot to back the Raptors. The Spurs are starting a three-game road trip with Detroit and Boston up next, while the Raptors had two days off after returning from their four-game West Coast trip. It’s Raptors ML or pass for me.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spurs & Raptors game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Antonio Spurs on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +1.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 234.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs vs. Raptors on Sunday

  • The Spurs have lost 3 straight road games
  • The Spurs’ last 4 road games have gone over the Total
  • The Spurs have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records
  • The Spurs have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Mentions
Toronto Raptors Primary Logo Toronto Raptors San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs NBA VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell