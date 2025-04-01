Suns vs. Bucks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 1

It’s Tuesday, April 1, and the Phoenix Suns (35-40) and Milwaukee Bucks (40-34) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Suns are currently 12-25 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Bucks have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home. Phoenix won 108-106 in the only meeting of the season on March 24, which was the Suns’ last win.

Phoenix is 0-3 over the last three games compared to Milwaukee who is 0-4, so both teams are looking to end their losing streaks.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Suns vs. Bucks live today

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: TNT / truTV / MAX

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Suns vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Suns (+237), Bucks (-296)

Spread: Bucks -5.5

Over/Under: 223.5 points

That gives the Suns an implied team point total of 119.04, and the Bucks 114.43.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Suns vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under between the Suns and Bucks:

“The Bucks dropped four straight games, while the Suns lost three consecutive games. Both offenses have struggled lately. The Suns have failed to crack 110 points in the three losses and the Bucks failed to do so in two of their four losses. Neither team is worth trusting with Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard dealing with injuries. It’s Under 223.5 or pass for me.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Suns & Bucks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 224.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Suns vs. Bucks on Tuesday

The Suns have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Suns’ last 3 games have gone over the Total

The Suns have failed to cover in 22 of their 37 road games this season

The Suns have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

