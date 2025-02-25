Suns vs. Grizzlies Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 25

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Preview

It’s Tuesday, February 25, and the Phoenix Suns (27-30) and Memphis Grizzlies (37-20) are all set to square off from FedExForum in Memphis.

The Suns are currently 11th in the Western Conference and are just 2-8 in their last 10 games.

The Suns are currently 11-19 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Grizzlies have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. Their last game was on Sunday when they were easily defeated 127-109 at the hands of the Raptors.

The Grizzlies are in a much better position. They are third in the West and have been playing decent basketball over the last 10 games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Suns vs. Grizzlies live today



Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: FedExForum

FedExForum City: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Suns vs. Grizzlies

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Suns (+259), Grizzlies (-323)

Spread: Grizzlies -7.5

Over/Under: 244 points

That gives the Suns an implied team point total of 120.96, and the Grizzlies 124.86.



Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Suns vs. Grizzlies game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Ja Morant over 21.5 points…

Thomas: “I couldn’t quite get to the window on this one. But, the Suns are dreadful against point guards. In his last four games against the Suns, Morant has scored 34, 29, 27, and 26. Good matchup, but still not to the window.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Suns & Grizzlies game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +7.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 244.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Suns vs. Grizzlies on Tuesday



The Grizzlies have won 4 of their last 5 home games against Western Conference teams

The Over is 35-22 in Grizzlies’ games this season

The Grizzlies are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 games



