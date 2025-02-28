Thunder vs. Hawks Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 28

It’s Friday, February 28, and the Oklahoma City Thunder (47-11) and Atlanta Hawks (27-32) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Thunder are currently 21-7 on the road with a point differential of 13, while the Hawks have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. This is the second and final meeting between the two teams. Oklahoma City won 128-104 in Oklahoma on Oct. 27.

Oklahoma City overcame a double-digit deficit to the Brooklyn Nets in the past game to avoid losing two straight games for the second time this season. Atlanta has entered 1-4 in the past five games and 1-3 since the All-Star break. This is the first of seven home games over the next eight contests for the Hawks.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Thunder vs. Hawks live today

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Thunder vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Thunder (-680), Hawks (+487)

Spread: Thunder -12.5

Over/Under: 241 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 125.95, and the Hawks 119.44.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Thunder vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Thunder to go over their first-half team total against the Hawks:

“The Hawks allowed 62.0 first-half points per game over the last five contests, ranking third-worst and this is a good spot for the Thunder to get out to an early lead. Against Brooklyn, OKC got out to a slow start and trailed 76-61 at the half. That was after the embarrassment over the final five minutes that happened against Minnesota, so it’s not surprising the Thunder came out sluggish against Brooklyn. However, OKC should look much better to start this outing and the Hawks’ defense doesn’t present many challenges, so I’d go over the Thunder’s first-half team total or take a look at the full-game team total.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Thunder & Hawks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +12.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 241.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder vs. Hawks on Friday

The Thunder have won 3 straight road games

The Thunder’s last 4 games have gone over the Total

The Hawks have covered in 7 of their last 10 games

Western Conference Northwest Division teams have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division sides

