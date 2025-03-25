Thunder vs. Kings Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for March 25

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder (59-12) and Sacramento Kings (35-36) are all set to square off from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The Kings are on the second leg of a back-to-back. Last night they lost against the Boston Celtics. Now they play against the number one seed Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder are currently 28-7 on the road with a point differential of 13, while the Kings have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Thunder vs. Kings live today



Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 6:00PM EST

6:00PM EST Site: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center City: Sacramento, CA

Game odds for Thunder vs. Kings

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Thunder (-391), Kings (+308)

Spread: Thunder -9

Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 117.08, and the Kings 112.4.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Thunder vs. Kings game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on the Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5…

Thomas: “Second half of a back-to-back against a damn good Thunder team. I like this price a lot.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Thunder & Kings game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +9.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +9. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 227.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder vs. Kings on Tuesday



The Thunder have won 4 of their last 5 at Western Conference Pacific Division teams

The Over is 41-30 in Thunder’s games this season

