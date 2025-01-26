Thunder vs. Trail Blazers prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, and Best bets for January 26

It’s Sunday, January 26, and the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-8) and the Portland Trail Blazers (17-28) are all set to square off from Moda Center in Portland.

Portland has won four straight and as a result has climbed within six games of the last play-in spot (currently occupied by Sacramento). Anfernee Simons (18.5) and Shaedon Sharpe (17.5) lead the team in scoring. The Thunder lost Thursday at home to Dallas, 121-115, on the back half of a back-to-back. It was their second loss in the last week to the undermanned Mavericks.

The Thunder are currently 16-5 on the road with a point differential of +12, while the Trail Blazers have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Thunder vs. Trail Blazers today

Date: Sunday, January 26, 2025

Sunday, January 26, 2025 Time: 6:00PM EST

6:00PM EST Site: Moda Center

Moda Center City: Portland, OR

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Thunder vs. Trail Blazers

The latest odds as of Sunday:



Odds: OKC Thunder (-719), Portland Trail Blazers (+513)

OKC Thunder (-719), Portland Trail Blazers (+513) Spread: Thunder -12.5

Thunder -12.5 Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 117.99, and the Trail Blazers 111.48.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Thunder vs. Trail Blazers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

The Thunder have covered the spread in four of their last five road games against teams with losing records and should be backed to do so again against an out-of-sorts Portland squad. The Trail Blazers have lost four of their last five games against teams with winning records and look vulnerable again.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Thunder & Trail Blazers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +12.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +12. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder vs. Trail Blazers on Sunday

The Trail Blazers have lost four of their last five games against teams with winning records

Each of the Trail Blazers’ last three home games against the Thunder have gone OVER the Total

The Thunder have covered the spread in four of their last five away games against teams with losing records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)